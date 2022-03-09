Aldergrove plaza – the former site of the Alder Inn – was the location for Tastes of Our Town. (Aldergrove Star files) Aldergrove plaza – the former site of the Alder Inn – was the location for Tastes of Our Town. (Aldergrove Star files)

LETTER: Council should be doing more to help Aldergrove thrive

Reader critical of Township councillors turning down $750,000 federal grant for public space

Dear Editor,

RE: Langley Township council splits on plans for Aldergrove gateway site

A group of Aldergrove residents got together in the summer of 2021 and held weekly meetings to create a fun, family event and we named it Taste of the Town.

It was held where the old Alder Inn was located at 272nd Street and Fraser Highway, in Aldergrove.

We involved the businesses, some of the restaurants charged a reasonable amount for a meal that people could pick up and bring to the plaza.

Our group worked very hard to set up the plaza with tables, benches, and we brough in a stage to the site.

Some of the businesses donated prizes of gift certificates and other items. There was a good turnout of residents and many received the prizes and gifts.

On the stage, we had Alyssa Neilsen singing and hosting our event. There was a young group of dancers and other entertainment that everyone enjoyed.

This happened because of some dedicated volunteers from Aldergrove.

I also saw some residents sitting in the plaza later, enjoying the good weather; someone playing a guitar and people listening.

The plaza was a happy place on the main street of Aldergrove.

I have since read in the Aldergrove Star newspaper that Langley Township council split 5-4 on a vote turning down a $750,000 federal grant after a debate on a prominent site in downtown Aldergrove.

I also read a councillor replied: “Aldergrove deserves more than half-built parlking lots called plazas done without even asking the community for input, justified with misinformation and excuses.”

Why would some of these councillors turn down a $750,000 federal grant that could greatly enhance Aldergrove?

We need good neighbourhood planning and action for Aldergrove to move forward and thrive.

Marie Gold, Aldergrove

