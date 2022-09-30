LETTER: Couple impressed with care in Langley’s expanded emergency department

Deanna Horn was recently in Langley Memorial Hospital when her husband, Brian, had a medical emergency, and they are impressed with the staff and facility. (Deanna Horn/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

Last week my husband, Brian, felt very weak and was so unsteady on his feet he could not walk. We rushed him to Langley Memorial Hospital thinking the worst, of course. We waited only 1 and 1/2 hour to see the doctor. This was followed by a thorough examination and a battery of tests over the next five hours to a diagnosis what was a very treatable medical condition. Thankfully he is just fine.

Both he and I were so impressed with this beautiful new facility and the outstanding care and treatment he received from the very kind nurses and doctors.

Our neighbour suffered a heart attack recently and got the same amazing care. His wife said thank you to the staff with cakes and cookies. As I am not a great baker, this is my way of showing our appreciation.

All of our medical staff go to work everyday in such a stressful working environment. Two doctor told me that only three of the five zones in LMH emergency department were operational due to staff shortages. Sometimes this is reduced to two zones.

If all five zones were running, I expect patient wait time could be shorter and the staff would be relieved of this terrible ongoing stress. However, even with the current situation, the treatment my husband received was outstanding, and we cannot thank them enough for their kindness and amazing care.

Our new emergency department is so beautiful in comparison to what we had. We are very fortunate for this facility.

Let’s all try to show our patience and kindness when we need medical attention. The medical team need our help!

Deanna Horn, Langley City

