LETTER: COVID-19 offers chance to rethink fossil fuels, Langley man argues

Society should switch its focus to renewable energy and tighter pollution control

Dear Editor,

In the last 10 or so years the fossil fuels’ knowledge about the climate damage they were doing has come to light.

These damages must be paid for in full.

Due to COVID-19, we have a perfect opportunity to re-start, focusing on renewable energies and tight pollution controls.

The world’s largest polluters should be at the forefront of financing these changes.

To undo the aforementioned climate damage will be difficult, but what better time to fix what was previously not sustainable and bring back clean air, clean water and a clean Earth?

Brian Nickless, Aldergrove

Letter to the Editor

