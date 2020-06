Owner grateful to the person who found it and turned it in.

Dear Editor,

I would like to express my gratefulness and many thanks to the wonderful person who found my credit card and turned it in to the Brookswood Supersave.

I had not realized that I had dropped the card until I went to make my next purchase, a good hour away. Your kindness and honesty in turning in the card is much appreciated.

A. Varnai, Surrey

