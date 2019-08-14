Many people attended a vigil for Carson Crimeni in Walnut Grove on Aug. 8. (Shane MacKichan photo/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: DARE one resource to help Langley deal with teen’s death

A Cloverdale resident suggests the drug resistance program could help keep kids safer.

Dear Editor,

My condolences to the family of the 14-year-old Carson Crimeni who passed away at the skateboard park in Walnut Grove in early August.

I would like to encourage families with young and old children to use the Drug Abuse Resistance Program (DARE ) as a shield to avoid involvement in drugs, gang and violence. Please resist peer pressure and live a productive and free life in your community to become good citizens of Canada.

May God bless you and keep you healthy for the years to come.

Maria Abrams, Cloverdale

READ MORE: Social media posts about Carson Crimeni could hamper investigation, police warn

READ MORE: Langley teen’s death having a lasting impact

READ MORE: Carson: A Langley teen’s death on social media

READ MORE: A wave of grief and outrage over death of teen in Langley park

READ MORE: VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in Langley park

READ MORE: ‘A balanced view’: How to talk to kids about B.C.’s overdose crisis

