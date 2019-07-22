Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation chair Ellen Peterson talked about the fundraising efforts that made the MRI suite possible. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Dedication pays dividends for Langley health care

Liberal MLA Mary Polak lauds community efforts to make MRI suite and ER expansion possible.

Dear Editor,

Re: [Premier kicks off MRI work, Langley Advance Times, July 17]

Congratulations to the Langley Hospital Foundation and everyone who has worked so hard to advocate for and fund raise in support of Langley’s healthcare needs.

The announcement of an MRI to be installed at Langley Memorial Hospital is due in large measure to their tireless efforts.

The foundation, along with its many volunteers and donors, represent the best of Langley’s community spirit.

Having represented Langley as the MLA since 2005, I can attest to the monumental effort behind the scenes leading up to an announcement such as this. Let’s all count ourselves blessed to have such caring and dedicated volunteers in our community.

I hope this small acknowledgment will make up for my absence from the event, as I was only given about 30-minutes advance notice.

On behalf of the Langley community, I want to express my deepest gratitude for everyone who contributed time and resources toward this achievement.

MLA Mary Polak

Langley

