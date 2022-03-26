LETTER: Did Aldergrove task require three municipal workers?

Dear Editor,
What did it take to hand wash a 50km/hr roadside traffic sign in Aldergrove today?
• One small squeegee
• One small bucket
• Three municipal trucks
• Three municipal workers
• One doing the job
• Two watching
Your tax dollars at work, eh?
Pamela Omelaniec, Otter
.
• READ MORE: City and sewer grease
• READ MORE: Letter writer says Township rain garden a waste of money
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.