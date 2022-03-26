Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Did Aldergrove task require three municipal workers?

Speed limit sign cleaning questioned by Township resident

Dear Editor,

What did it take to hand wash a 50km/hr roadside traffic sign in Aldergrove today?

• One small squeegee

• One small bucket

• Three municipal trucks

• Three municipal workers

• One doing the job

• Two watching

Your tax dollars at work, eh?

Pamela Omelaniec, Otter

.

• READ MORE: City and sewer grease

• READ MORE: Letter writer says Township rain garden a waste of money

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley TownshipLetter to the Editor

Previous story
WEB POLL: Do you think Langley should have three MLAs just within its borders, to represent local interests?

Just Posted

Langley’s Teragon Developments work on this Lower Mainland custom home in Vancouver has put them in contention for national accolades through the Canadian Home Builders Association. The project is called Moderne • Reflection. (@latreillephotography @jhainc/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Langley builder shortlisted for national home award

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Did Aldergrove task require three municipal workers?

Giants kick off 3-in-3 weekend with a 5-2 loss to the Thunderbirds at Langley Events Centre Friday. They’re looking for a rematch in Seattle Saturday night. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Thunderbirds put Giants on their heels on home ice in Langley

Langley East MLA Megan Dykeman is announcing additional child care spaces in the community under the $10 a Day program. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Fort Langley child care site signs onto $10 a Day campaign