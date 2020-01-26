LETTER: Different taxation system necessary

Langley Township taxpayer argues that taxes shouldn’t be based on assessed home values

Dear Editor,

So. Assessments go up = taxes go up. Assessments go down = taxes go up.

I am not necessarily an advocate for lower taxes because the safety and lifestyle amenities provided by the Township are valued.

However, levying property taxes based on assessed value is unfair, discriminatory, and antiquated.

My neighbour is assessed $100,000+ less than me.

He pays less taxes, yet we both use the same level of services.

Another home nearby is assessed at more than a million dollars more and pays higher taxes.

Again, we all use the same level of service.

Why should one pay more and one pay less?

We should all be paying the same fixed amount for the RCMP, fire, and other common services.

The fixed amount could be based on our zoning or other fair designation.

That way the yearly increase of X per cent would be truly transparent, rather than the excuse that the percentage is based on the average assessment.

Property assessments may be useful for real estate issues and transactions, but they are an unfair and perhaps lazy way to levy taxes.

Doug Wade, Langley

