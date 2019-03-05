LETTER: Does Cloverdale-Langley City MP still back Trudeau

Dear Editor,

RE: MP backs PMJT over SNC-Lavalin

On Feb. 27 you printed a letter to the editor from John Aldag, MP (Cloverdale-Langley City). In that letter Mr. Aldag stated that he remains committed to Prime Minister Trudeau and his vision of Canada despite the SNC-Lavalin scandal. Mr. Aldag indicated in his letter that he did not want to prejudge the matter.

Since that letter was published we have witnessed the compelling testimony of former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould before Parliament’s Justice and Human Rights Committee. In her testimony she cited ongoing and systemic efforts from the prime minister and the PMO’s office to pressure her to intervene in the criminal case against SNC-Lavalin.

More recently we have the resignation of Treasury Board president Jane Philpott from her cabinet position. Jane Philpott resigned on a matter of high principle over the Trudeau government’s actions/interference in this matter citing a loss of confidence in the Liberal government.

Given Jody Wilson-Raybould’s testimony and Jane Philpott’s resignation from cabinet, will Mr. Aldag advise if he still supports Justin Trudeau? Does he think that Justin Trudeau should resign? Does he think that the RCMP should investigate this matter? Does he think that there should be a public inquiry? Is he prepared to resign as chair of Parliament’s Environment and Sustainable Development Committee in solidarity with his colleagues Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott?

Please share your thoughts Mr. Aldag.

Mr. Aldag stated in his letter that he stands by the prime minister and his conviction that positive politics are the best way to govern. Rather than best way to govern, it seems that Justin Trudeau is governing using the ‘old ways’.

J. S. Thompson, Langley City