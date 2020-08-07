Some fencing was put up, along with NO TRESPASSING signs, near the private portion of land in question. (Langley Advance Times files)

LETTER: Don't penalize Langley kids for showing ingenuity and passion

We don’t want our youngsters to grow up being couch potatoes, encourage them getting outdoors

Dear Editor,

[RE: Secret BMX park built by teens shuttered by Langley Township, July 17, Langley Advance Times]

I’m writing to advocate for the young bike riders mentioned in secret BMX park built by teens shuttered by Langley Township.

We are in a time when U.S. teens spend an average of more than seven hours per day on screen media for entertainment, not including time spent using screens for school and homework, and 30 per cent of Canadians 12 to 19 years old are overweight or obese.

Why couldn’t the Township have turned a blind eye?

What the youth have created is terrific.

They have demonstrated ingenuity, initiative, and passion.

Don’t punish them for these attributes.

If we want citizens who love the outdoors, take responsibility for their health and fitness, and are unique individuals with creative pursuits, then let them be.

If you want citizens who are couch potatoes with no original ideas, then take this away from them and send them back indoors to their video game consoles.

Forest schools around the world have determined that the damage to the woods when letting the children play in it is minor, compared to the gain in childhood development and the positive effect of producing adults who treasure nature.

The Township’s general manager of community development noted that this area is endangering the teens, but educators at outdoor schools would propound that the biggest risk our children face is not being exposed to risk.

– “Time in nature is not leisure time; it’s an essential investment in our children’s health (and also, by the way, in our own).” ― Richard Louv, Last Child in the Woods: Saving Our Children from Nature-Deficit Disorder

Julie Lornie, South Langley

