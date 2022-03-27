LETTER: Eight-year-old doesn’t want part of Langley park to be parking lot

Dear Editor,
My granddaughter wrote this letter and haiku when she heard about the trees being cut in Old Yale Park, where we often walk near our house.
Fran Abbuhl, Murrayville
Dear Mayor Froese
I have enjoyed going for walks in this park with my grandma and grandma. Please do not cut down the trees. Me and my grandma and grandpa would be very sad if you make a parking lot there.
From: Sophie age 8
Regarding Old Yale Park
