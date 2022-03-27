Sophie included a haiku in her letter to Langley Township about turning a portion of a local park into parking spaces.

Sophie included a haiku in her letter to Langley Township about turning a portion of a local park into parking spaces.

LETTER: Eight-year-old doesn’t want part of Langley park to be parking lot

Sophie even wrote a haiku to express her enjoyment of the park

Dear Editor,

My granddaughter wrote this letter and haiku when she heard about the trees being cut in Old Yale Park, where we often walk near our house.

Fran Abbuhl, Murrayville

Dear Mayor Froese

I have enjoyed going for walks in this park with my grandma and grandma. Please do not cut down the trees. Me and my grandma and grandpa would be very sad if you make a parking lot there.

From: Sophie age 8

Regarding Old Yale Park

.

.

