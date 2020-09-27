Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Election nothing more than a ‘farce’ called by opportunists

A Langley man is critical of being sent to the polls with little chance to know his candidates

Dear Editor,

[Re: OUR VIEW: Election could well backfire on Horgan, Sept. 24, Langley Advance Times]

I am going to put this in simple words.

No campaign offices. No way to phone a running candidate by phone to voice your issues.

The good ole way that is Canadian.

Opportunist attempt that has very little to do with democracy but everything to do with polls.

And finally, what I can say to describe this election.

“A farce!” Oh, I forgot fill in the blanks___________.

Cran Campbell, Langley

Most Read