LETTER: Eliminating single-family home building won’t solve Langley’s housing issues

Dear Editor,

An open letter to the mayor and council of the Township of Langley,

The first regular meeting of the Township of Langley held Nov. 14 was full of requests by council to give reports on a number of changes to the Township. One of them is to have a report on processes to eliminate single-family homes being built in Willoughby to be replaced by more “modern housing.”

I do not know what the “modern housing” will be, but I do imagine after the report is brought to council in December that it will be made public.

The elimination of single-family housing being built in Willoughby will be a change of policy to watch. Imagine no private backyards for kids to play in, build forts, have barbecues, garden, grow vegetables and have fruit trees.

This was mentioned as a way of helping the lack of housing crises and climate change. There currently is not a shortage of homes in the Township of Langley, but there is a shortage of single-family homes and affordable housing. Eliminating single-family homes will not allow all people to buy their own home. Most people understand that when density is increased the value of the property goes up. The price of all homes will go up. Single-family homes that currently exist will just become more expensive.

After leaving the Lower Mainland, one can drive for hours without seeing any housing. There is not currently a land shortage in British Columbia or Canada. I believe addressing the need for more single-family housing and affordable housing is the way to go, not eliminating it.

The meeting also emphasized that basement suites are not allowed in multi-family housing. If there is to be no single-family housing being built in Willoughby and no secondary suites allowed in multi-family housing then that mortgage-helper will be eliminated. Also, the ability to have a secondary suite for a family member such as children and parents will be eliminated.

There are many questions that arise from this motion. Will eliminating single-family dwellings provide homes for families? Will this save more trees in Willoughby?

Lots of questions. Watch council meetings and voice your opinion.

Dianne Kask, Aldergrove

