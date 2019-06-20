LETTER: Emergency competence saves lives at Langley Memorial Hospital

Dear Editor,

As a soon-to-be 60-year-old entering the higher maintenance stage in life, I would like to express my gratitude to the Martini family and all the other compassionate fundraisers of Langley who have so generously contributed to the new emergency department at Langley Memorial Hospital.

Over the past several years, I have had the misfortune of gall stones, requiring a stent procedure, and a year later it got seriously infected, requiring a two-week stay.

Last October I was stricken with rabdomyolysis (muscle death/paralysis) in my right leg. That required an ambulance ride and three weeks in acute care.

I must compliment the ER staff on thier immediate attention, diagnosing, and competent care that followed. Both situations were potentially fatal, and if they weren’t so competent, I might not be here today.

I have only two complaints. The parking fees no doubt restrict some people’s numbers of visitors. Perhaps worse than that is the disgusting costs to patients for cable television. To many, $12 is not a big deal. But for those of us who may need to stay for weeks, this amounts to over $300 a month for basic cable.

Perhaps some angel out there could do something about this egregious rip-off.

Danny A Hurricane Halmo, Langley

