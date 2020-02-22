file photo

LETTER: End the blockades, pleads Langley reader

People have a right to protest, then there’s a question about the rights of all the others

Dear Editor,

Illegal blockades are shutting down our country.

READ RELATED: Trudeau: Time for blockades to end and Indigenous leaders to work with government

John Horgan and the NDP, and Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada, aren’t doing anything.

People have the right to protest but these protesters are trampling over the rights of commuters to get to work or pick up their kids, small businesses receiving shipments on time, energy workers by preventing them from doing an honest day’s work.

Protesters should be peaceful, safe, and responsible, and these aren’t.

These blockades need to stop.

Dean Clark, Langley

MORE: RCMP clarifies stance on removing officers from Wet’suwet’en territory in northern B.C.

Most Read