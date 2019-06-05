LETTER: Enforce traffic laws fully to slow drivers

Dear Editor,

The small roundabout on 203rd Street has turned out to be very effective. The only small complaint I can make is that I wish the same change or something similar could have happened for those of us who live on 204th Street from Douglas Crescent to 56th Avenue.

This isn’t just how many more cars are using 204th daily, but the excessive and ever-increasing speeds they are going.

We asked many times for one or two speed bumps, all that would be necessary to ensure drivers slow down to more reasonable and doable levels. Instead, we endured weeks of workers who finally installed a yellow flashing light.

Without going into unfavorable comments on the light, I will just speak of the daily surge of speeding vehicles

Many people do not seem to be aware or care that sound carries. Walking and talking, even music blaring or kids yelling in fun is just daily life, and we adjust.

But the piercing noise of multiple cars zooming by is not only distracting, it is dangerous and not something you get used to.

Think of those who may reside in an apartment building who have a balcony and like to keep their windows open. They are subjected to constant and intrusive traffic noise at all hours of the day and night. They are not able to sit outside and relax on their balconies, and oftentimes must keep their windows closed, as well.

How can this be okay? Why are their personal rights ignored?

The excessive speeds do not solely happen on my street, it is happening everywhere in and around our city, and it needs to stop.

Slow down the drivers. And keep doing it until they listen and learn.

SWOOP was a great effort, with their warnings [Police campaign swoops in on speeders on Fraser Highway in Aldergrove, langleyadvancetimes.com, May 22].

I applaud them all, but time now is not to be so kind. Start with tickets and go from there.

We have laws. And if we can’t get those in charge to enforce them as they stand, then it’s time we changed them.

Look how long it took to get us to remember our seat belts. A great safety measure, and yes, we learned.

For a start let’s use the one sure way that is known to be useful. Sometimes you need to go back in order to go forward.

Take out the pretty flashing lights and put in a proper speed bump or two. They may not be too pretty, but we know they work – 204th Street should not be treated as a mini-freeway any time of day or night, nor should any other residential area.

People live here. This is why they are called residential areas, and we all need help. If the city can’t fix it one way, try another, before more pedestrians die.

Driving is a privilege, we were once taught, not a right, and it’s about time everyone should respect this fact and act accordingly.

A saying we all know is still true to this day: Drive with due care and attention… the life you save may just be your own.

P.D. Myers, Langley City

