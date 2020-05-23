Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Enforcement should be ramped up on guns, instead

A new federal weapons law is seen as a knee-jerk reaction to the mass shooting in Nova Scotia

Dear Editor,

Although I only used to be a gun guy, my brother Mike still is.

And, he is furious over the Canadian government’s knee-jerk reaction to the terrible gun related events that recently occurred on the East Coast.

He is among the majority of responsible gun enthusiasts who have been targeted to relinquish thier hobby or sport equipment because of the actions of one ridiculous psycho.

In America, where the problem is much worse, they hide behind the second amendment, which was written more than 200 years ago when firearms were single shot muzzle loaders incapable of mass murdering (unlike today’s assault style rifles that are primarily designed to hunt humans not deer with quick change 20 shot clips that anyone with a credit card can acquire online with minimal oversight).

RELATED – LETTER: Gun ban not the answer

Even though Canada law makes it much more difficult, it is still possible for some deranged idiot or criminal to arm themselves and buy ammunition – without which the gun is useless.

But Mike makes many points.

In a recent article G.C. Atkinson stated the words “without compensation” which is only partially true. First of all, they state to pay “fair” market value – which will only be a fraction of the retail paid price and does nothing to address the $2,000 leopold scope, $100 trigger lock, or $1000 gun case or reloading equipment many of these guys have – which certainly must be infuriating.

MORE: Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta issues statement on assault-style rifle ban

Mike also points out that nobody needs a car that does 300 kp/h, but there are plenty of enforcement tools to deal with that.

Perhaps that’s where this problem should be addressed.

Danny Halmo, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Gun banLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Allocate more space in Langley for pedestrians and cyclists

Just Posted

LETTER: Enforcement should be ramped up on guns, instead

A new federal weapons law is seen as a knee-jerk reaction to the mass shooting in Nova Scotia

Langley seniors centre new meal program takes off

When catering dried up, kitchen staff started a meals-to-go that now serves 400 hot dinners a week

Langley prof singled out for teaching excellence award

UFV’s Joanna Sheppard and her student-centred, community-focused approach brings results

LETTER: Allocate more space in Langley for pedestrians and cyclists

Writer believes now, more than ever, is a time to design for the Township for people, not cars

Langley resident shares $2M lotto win with her very best friend

Kathleen Cook and Alan Barker are now $2 million richer – topping off 50 years of friendship

COVID-19 ‘not a death sentence’ says B.C. woman after seeing senior mother recover

Cancer, blindness, a fractured hip, dementia, and COVID-19 not enough to bring Betty Jukes down

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Air Canada revises refund policy amid growing anger over cancelled flights

Air Canada said it has refunded nearly $1 billion to customers since Jan. 1

Federal parties tap wage subsidy program to avoid layoffs as donations dry up

The NDP and Greens have both applied but have not yet been approved, while Bloc Quebecois has not applied

Northern B.C. woman awarded $55K in RCMP excessive force suit

Irene Joseph alleged false arrest and assault and battery related to a 2014 incident in Smithers

Low profits, few customers in post-pandemic recovery says B.C. business survey

About 43 per cent of businesses say they think they will need government incentives to continue operating

Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford fruit processing plant

Five employees at Nature’s Touch test positive, facility voluntarily closed until May 25

VIDEO: Boat crosses lake in Okanagan with trailer still attached

Local resident films bizarre boat. Clip viewed over 6 million times.

Vancouver Police report ‘staggering’ increase in Anti-Asian hate crimes

The alleged offences range from racial slurs and vandalism to assault.

Most Read