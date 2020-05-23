LETTER: Enforcement should be ramped up on guns, instead

A new federal weapons law is seen as a knee-jerk reaction to the mass shooting in Nova Scotia

Dear Editor,

Although I only used to be a gun guy, my brother Mike still is.

And, he is furious over the Canadian government’s knee-jerk reaction to the terrible gun related events that recently occurred on the East Coast.

He is among the majority of responsible gun enthusiasts who have been targeted to relinquish thier hobby or sport equipment because of the actions of one ridiculous psycho.

In America, where the problem is much worse, they hide behind the second amendment, which was written more than 200 years ago when firearms were single shot muzzle loaders incapable of mass murdering (unlike today’s assault style rifles that are primarily designed to hunt humans not deer with quick change 20 shot clips that anyone with a credit card can acquire online with minimal oversight).

Even though Canada law makes it much more difficult, it is still possible for some deranged idiot or criminal to arm themselves and buy ammunition – without which the gun is useless.

But Mike makes many points.

In a recent article G.C. Atkinson stated the words “without compensation” which is only partially true. First of all, they state to pay “fair” market value – which will only be a fraction of the retail paid price and does nothing to address the $2,000 leopold scope, $100 trigger lock, or $1000 gun case or reloading equipment many of these guys have – which certainly must be infuriating.

Mike also points out that nobody needs a car that does 300 kp/h, but there are plenty of enforcement tools to deal with that.

Perhaps that’s where this problem should be addressed.

Danny Halmo, Langley

