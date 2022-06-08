LETTER: Ever heard of a broom?

Dear Editor,
I am not against gas powered leaf blowers, although they are banned in places like the West End of Vancouver, and the City of Van is pushing for a city-wide ban.
What pees me off, though, is when the user blows all the crap onto the roadway, and or towards your vehicle as you are driving by.
Recently, a City of Langley employee sprayed my truck with grass, dirt, and gravel on 200th Street.
I’d be pissed if I was driving one of my collector cars.
Whose job is it now to clean the mess on the road… ah, another government employee with a street sweeper.
There is something called a broom and a dust pan that is still very effective nowadays.
Catfish Potesta, Langley City
