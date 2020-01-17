LETTER: Fall on icy Langley road brings forth generous helper

A local letter writer wanted to acknowledge the woman who got her back on her feet

Dear Editor,

On Monday, Jan. 13, I assisted a coworker with a vehicle accident at 200th Street and Logan Avenue. While walking back to my own vehicle, I, too, ended up a victim of the icy day – flat on my back in the crosswalk.

The road was so slick. There was zero traction. A woman driving in a van saw me fall, got out and checked to see if I was okay.

The kind woman then went into her vehicle and pulled out a pair of boot cleats, rubber grips you pull on to your shoes that have small metal spikes on the bottom.

She offered them to me, assisted me to get them on and made sure I was “sure footed” before she left.

She wouldn’t provide me contact information so I could return them, and I just wanted to say thank you so much for checking on me and helping me get my feet back under me with her generous gift.

I really appreciate your kindness.

Deanna Imbeau, Abbotsford