LETTER: Family appreciates Langley’s sensory-friendly Santa session

Jacob from Cloverdale, 15, posed with Santa at Willowbrook Shopping Centre on Sunday, Dec. 5, a sensory-friendly photo session for kids who can get overwhelmed by the sounds and sights of Christmas.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

Re: [A quiet photo with Santa at Langley shopping centre, langleyadvancetimes.com, Dec. 6]

I wanted to share an experience at Willowbrook Santa pictures. They were sold out.

We have an 18-month-old girl, and our son is eight years old and has autism so he can’t wait in line too long.

We went hoping for a cancellation spot. They added us in and although the line was short let us go look at stuff until it was our turn and text me when to come back. They even had another family wait as we also don’t do pictures well but we like Santa.

They were awesome. They even got a cute picture of the kids but then… my son was done with Santa and bolted. I grabbed my daughter grabbed the stroller and ran after him… there was something shiny that made him stop.

I found daddy and said “Your turn.” I went back to pay, and when I got there, they said “Merry Christmas.”

I was in disbelief and although I said “thank you,” I just felt these people should be commended for everything they did for my son and our family, and for bringing the spirit of Christmas to me.

I felt they knew it’s a harder time for families with challenges. I really hope this gets published so they know they made a difference tonight.

Carmen Back, Fort Langley

.

• READ MORE: Aldergrove home brightens for the season

Letter to the EditorSanta Claus