LETTER: Fast Draw enthusiast shared passion with Warawa

“And now I wish we had gone to visit him there.”

Dear Editor,

Tremendously bad news about Mark Warawa [Mark Warawa remembered, langleyadvancetimes.com].

He had won several of our celebrity Fast Draw shootouts, and told me in March at our Langley Rod and Gun Club’s Banquet that he would like to enter again.

When I “shook” his hand using the “fist knock” style, he said, “What! No hug?” and was devastated to learn that I had cancer – lymphoma, which weakens your immune system so you have to take precautions by NOT actually shaking hands – and that I was undergoing chemotherapy at the time.

He put a photo of myself and my grandson receiving our Fast Draw trophies at the banquet on his website.

And then, about two months later, we find that Mark has cancer.

I am now in remission, and was waiting for Mark to retire and then go meet him for a coffee and we could “compare notes.”

When Bob Long told us last week that Mark was in the hospital, we thought it was just another “in again, out again” thing that he was going through.

And now I wish we had gone to visit him there.

Mark once told me that if he hadn’t been in politics, he would have been doing Fast Draw with us. (He eventually bought his own holster, as it was.)

Our club is going to have a Sixgun Salute to Mark at our Celebrity Shootout contest on July 20 at High Noon during our World Fast Draw Championships.

Den Robinson, Burnaby

(Den Robinson is a director of the Aldergrove Agricultural Fair And Festival Association, the World Fast Draw Association, and the Langley Rod and Gun Club.)

 

Previous story
LETTER: Emergency competence saves lives at Langley Memorial Hospital

Just Posted

UPDATED: Condolences pour forth from community after passing of Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa

The Conservative Member of Parliament and long-time community advocate died in hospice this morning

LETTER: Fast Draw enthusiast shared passion with Warawa

“And now I wish we had gone to visit him there.”

VIDEO: Mark Warawa remembered

Langley-Aldergrove MP honored with book of condolences and township flags lowered to half-mast

Excitement building around Fort Langley for 8th annual Valley GranFondo

GranFondo organization looking to top up its volunteer pool

PHOTOS: Active call emerges during Aldergrove fire hall open house

Families got to witness not just a demonstration, but Township firefighters in action

VIDEO: After 73 years, siblings separated by adoption reunite in B.C

Donna Smith of Abbotsford and Clayton Myers of Williams Lake are glad they met each other

Woman sues Kelowna RCMP officer over ‘abhorrent’ interrogation in sex assault case

The woman involved in the 2012 interrogation is suing the officer and B.C.’s Minister of Justice

VIDEO: Rare white killer whale captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

B.C. oil tanker ban squeaks through final vote in Senate

Bill C-48 bars oil tankers from loading at ports on B.C’s north coast

Teens have privacy rights, doctor tells inquest into B.C. boy’s opioid death

Elliot Eurchuk died of a drug overdose. He was found unresponsive in his bedroom in April 2018

New Westminster police seek video of fight between two teens

Police responded to a fight at Pier Park in the early hours of June 14

B.C.-born Carey Price brings young fan to tears at NHL Awards banquet

Anderson Whitehead first met his hockey idol after his mother died of cancer

Licence issue delays boozing while cruising on BC Ferries

Planned June launch for alcohol sales delayed

B.C. school mourns after 13-year-old killed by fallen tree on field trip

Teenager died after being struck and pinned by tree while on a field trip near Sooke

Most Read