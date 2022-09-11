LETTER: Fatal crash refocuses spotlight on traffic dangers on Langley road

It’s been several years and nothing has been done to make 32nd Avenue safe, despite increased traffic

Two people died in a multi-vehicle collision at 196th Street and 32nd Avenue in Langley in early August. Locals want changes before more accidents occur. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

[Re: Two killed in crash, Aug. 11, Langley Advance Times]

A letter sent to Township mayor and council

In 2020, Brookswood Fernridge Community Association made a presentation to council based on results of a Brookswood community survey completed in 2019. The survey was designed to discover what residents wanted in the three new community plans being prepared by the Township of Langley.

As expected, a great number of issues and concerns were expressed.

One of the major concerns was infrastructure – as indicated by item 4 on page 3 of the report: “infrastructure improvements in advance of or concurrent with development to ensure residential safety including completion of essential road improvements, sidewalk systems, bike lanes, improved traffic controls.”

An example was given to the mayor and councillors of what we felt was inadequate attention to public safety, by the Township, in the are of the newly developed subdivision on the south side of 32nd Avenue, between 196th and 198th Streets.

The report stated: “There are currently housing subdivisions being developed on both the north and south side of 32nd Avenue, between 198th and 196th Streets. Under the current plan and for the foreseeable future, the only way for residents coming from Langley to enter the development on the south side of 32nd Avenue will be to make a left-hand turn from the busy 32nd Avenue on to 196th Street. In addition, there it appears that concerning this boundary road (196th Street) between Langley and Surrey, there is no joint agreed upon plan by the two municipalities to install an additional traffic light at the corner of 196th Street and 32nd Avenue. Consideration should also be given to including sidewalks, bicycle paths, and street lights along 196th Street, as well.”

It was also stated in the report that the south side subdivision had no sidewalks along 32nd Avenue or safe pedestrian crossing on 32nd Avenue, at either 196th or 198th Streets.

When we asked Township staff about the possibility of a light being installed at 32nd Avenue and 196th Street, they stated that it did not meet current car count requirements for a light, and would have to be agreed upon with Surrey to go ahead.

Fast forward two years later, the south side subdivision is nearing completion with two proposed developments to the east and west of what is currently there, and still no significant improvements to 196th Street and 32nd Avenue.

This is a good example of what not to do in developing a new subdivision on a road that is busy and passes through two municipal jurisdictions.

Given the recent accident, where tragically two people lost their lives at this intersection, we would like to know how council will address this oversight? And, can these improvements be made “in advance of or concurrent with development to ensure public safety?”

Bob Langston and Wayne Crossen, Brookswood

