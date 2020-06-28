Fixtures were being pulled of the former Army & Navy store in downtown Langley City this past week. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Fearful current closures only the beginning

Federal aid packages are not enough to save many businesses in Langley

Dear Editor,

Mass store closures in Canada escalate significantly amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal government is giving a massive aid package worth more than $25 billion to help Canadians and businesses get through COVID-19 crisis.

Obviously if stores were getting enough money, they wouldn’t be closing.

I’ve noticed stores and restaurants are charging more.

Army & Navy, Pier 1, and Starbucks 200 locations in Canada are closing.

This is only the beginning. There will be a lot more stores closing.

Dean Clark, Langley

