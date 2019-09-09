Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Federal election debate lacks party leader, Langley woman writes

People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier is not included in key federal events

Dear Editor,

Canada’s dishonorable Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is too cowardly to attend the MacLean’s and likely the Munk Leaders’ Debates.

Both MacLean’s and Munk are too cowardly to invite federal leader Maxime Bernier who represents the People’s Party of Canada. Doug Johnston, commissioner of the Leaders’ Debate Commission ,has also declined an invitation to Mr. Bernier. “They” don’t want you to hear Mr. Bernier’s common sense message – you just might agree.

I won’t be watching any debate that does not include Maxime Bernier, a leader who speaks of a sovereign Canada, strong and free. That he has not been invited to any debate should be a red flag for all Canadians.

Be informed, check out the People’s Party of Canada platform.

In October, I am voting for freedom of expression, equalization and preserving Canadian values and culture; I am voting PPC.

Victoria Wiese, Langley Township

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: It’s an uphill battle to build the nanny state

Just Posted

Langley’s Dallas Smith wins two big categories at CCMA Awards

Country star took home awards for male artist and entertainer of the year

Kamloops Blazers burn Vancouver Giants

Langley-based team wraps up preseason with 4-2 record

CARES hosts 16th annual walk for cats to help support at-capacity shelter

Supporters of the annual fundraiser walked 5K to raise money for the cat shelter

Rain or shine, Langley Cruise-In swap meet still a hit

The final day in the weekend-long charity event drew hundreds of people to downtown Aldergrove

Township can’t rename Walnut Grove park after teen who died without official ask: mayor

Someone has to make an application to Langley Township, mayor says

VIDEO: Crews in Maritimes work to restore power, clear debris left in Dorian’s wake

Nova Scotia Power said nearly 200,000 customers were still waiting for the lights to come back on

Grand Slam champ Bianca Andreescu credits winning mindset to meditation

Canadian tennis superstar visualized each morning how she would beat her opponent during U.S. Open

B.C. care homes urged to let seniors buy high-dose flu shot: report

Seniors count for 70 per cent of influenza-related hospitalizations

Wedge-shaped marine heat wave blankets B.C.’s west coast, concerning scientists

So far, the warm expanse has been held offshore by cold water welling from the ocean depths

‘Neither rare nor unusual’: 3,600 cases of students with disabilities excluded in B.C.

About 27 per cent of the 3,610 instances were a full day of exclusion

Dorian still slamming eastern Canada at hurricane force

Dorian hit near Halifax, ripping roofs off apartment buildings, toppling a construction crane, uprooting trees

Lightning lights up B.C. skies in Lower Mainland, Interior

Warnings issued for parts of the province

Twice laid off due to sawmill closings, B.C. worker ready for a new career

Analysts expect the industry will see a lot more bad news before there’s much good news

They the North: Raptors coach Nick Nurse happy to share spotlight with Andreescu

Toronto Raptors tweeted their congratulations to Andreescu with a photo of a No. 1 Raptors jersey

Most Read