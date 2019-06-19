Peter Minten resigned from the Brookswood Planning Team over the “wanton destruction of the large conifer trees at the corner of 28th Avenue and 204th Street.

LETTER: Felled trees prompt Brookswood resignation

Langley council loses team member over broken tree protection promise

Dear Editor,

Following is an open letter to the Mayor and Council of the Township of Langley:

It is with regret that I am resigning forthwith from the Brookswood Neighbourhood Planning Team.

My resignation is in protest against the wanton destruction of the large conifer trees at the corner of 28th Avenue and 204th Street, supposedly to accommodate a future roundabout.

I was led to believe that these trees, surrounded for the last year by protective fencing, would indeed be protected.

In fact, the developer assured the local residents that 23 of the 31 of these offsite trees could be protected.

I knew that Council had already approved clear-cutting the entire 15-acre property.

To its credit, the Township did redesign 204th Street, in large measure to protect some of the offsite trees.

However, today the protective fencing was removed and eight of these very large trees were cut down. Most of them are well beyond the area of any future roundabout.

It pains me to see the result.

If this very first residential development in Brookswood is any indication of how seriously the Township is going to take the protection of trees, then I have little confidence that Brookswood won’t look just like Willoughby.

It feels as though we may just be giving lip service to the protection of trees.

I realize that many existing trees, perhaps most, need to be removed to accommodate development. To say that I am disappointed with the failure to protect these heritage street trees is an understatement.

I don’t wish to be a silent observer to the destruction of our tree canopy. I am therefore resigning from the Planning Team. Hopefully, I can still contribute to the planning process in other ways.

It is my hope that Council will instruct staff to take more seriously the commitment made to the residents of Brookswood that the protection of large conifers will be a priority consideration.

Peter Minten, Brookswood

Previous story
LETTER: Fort Langley signage proposal about more than Kwantlen linguistic heritage
Next story
LETTER: Tread carefully around bright, tenacious Langley B&B owner

Just Posted

Racing for the fun of it at annual Aldergrove Bike Jam

Eighth edition draws 150

Singing supermarket staff belt out complaints in Langley show

Langley Arts Council presents Confessions of a Grocery Store Clerk

Aldergrove dog and trainer audition for America’s Got Talent

Dancing duo raise bipolar awareness in tribute to afflicted wife

Remaining grocers in Aldergrove welcoming new customers

Safeway’s May closure coincides with major changes in other stores

Aldergrove envisions what the Valley could like like through UBC students’ blueprints

‘Why hasn’t this already happened?’: Interurban rail meeting pushes for transit past 276 Street

VIDEO: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to be re-released with new footage

‘Avatar’ holds global box office record at $2.788 billion, while ‘Endgame’ stands at $2.743 billion…

B.C. teen killed by falling tree near Victoria

Second youth also injured in freak incident during field trip at Camp Barnard near Sooke

Elias Pettersson wins Calder Trophy as NHL’s top rookie

Vancouver forward first Canuck to win award since Pavel Bure in 1992

FVRD chair calls B.C. incineration plan for Philippines waste ‘disturbing’

Metro Vancouver ‘uniquely capable’ of safely disposing of waste coming back to Canada, say officials

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Shovels could be in the ground on Trans Mountain by September, CEO says

Ian Anderson points to weeks likely required for NEB to reinstate 2016 regulatory record

Scorpion gives birth after hitching ride in B.C. woman’s luggage

A Vancouver woman inadvertently brought the animal home from a trip to Cuba

RCMP allows officers to grow beards

Members can now wear beards and goatees, as long as they’re neatly groomed

Girl, 10, poisoned by carbon monoxide at B.C. campsite could soon return home

Lucille Beaurain died and daughter Micaela Walton, 10, was rushed to B.C. Children’s Hospital on May 18

Most Read