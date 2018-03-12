LETTER: Former councillor calls foul by Brookswood letter writer

Grant Ward is critical of claims of contrast between City and Township council meetings.

Dear Editor,

This is in reply to Scott Thompson’s letter [Township writer envies City vibe, March 8 Letters, Langley Advance].

Thompson’s opinions show no signs of any understanding or research and the lack of any valid/factual information appears to be of no concern to him.

His double standard and “grass is greener on the other side” attitude is mind boggling.

On the one hand he is pleased that “Mayor (Langley City) Ted Schaffer kept the room in good spirits with words of praise for the developer,” but if Mayor Jack Froese (Langley Township) were ever to do that, Mr. Thompson and his crowd would lash out at him.

No wonder Mr. Thompson sees doom and gloom at the Township’s meetings, because his anti-development crowd poison the atmosphere by encouraging councillors [Kim] Richter, [Petrina] Arnason and [David] Davies to oppose any and all development.

Mr. Thompson, who lives in Brookswood, is happy with development in neighbouring Langley City, but not in Brookswood.

Talk about NIMBYism.

Grant Ward, Murrayville

LETTER: Bring a professional soccer league team to Langley

