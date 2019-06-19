LETTER: Former Langley mayor slams TransLink staff response to request

Dear Editor,

The recent actions of TransLink staff are appalling, and should be to all elected to represent the public in our communities, municipalities, cities, and regions.

Their response to an ongoing detailed non-threatening request by a group representing the interests of our residents to establish cost and environmentally effective transportation between Scott Road and Chilliwack on an active rail line with protected passenger use at no cost is to throw a barrage of outdated flawed studies that are full of falsehoods and misrepresentation of the facts in an attempt to discredit the public behind this campaign.

We can assure all that we are not going away.

Our only two requests are to receive a fair hearing and the laying out of the facts, as well as a public engagement partnership between B.C. Transit and TransLink that would feature a minimum of six public meetings between Surrey and Chilliwack to fairly capture the public’s wishes.

Failing to do so will only escalate our campaign against TransLink, and its obvious campaign to ignore the public of our region.

Rick Green, South Fraser Community Rail Group

