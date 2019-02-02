Brandon Gabriel spent Jan. 18 to 20, 2019, assembling, painting, and installing his mural that is now hung up at the new location of Cranberries Naturally in Fort Langley. (Miranda Fatur, Black Press Media)

LETTER: Fort Langley artist grateful for community support

A new mural by longtime local artist Brandon Gabriel was installed in Fort Langley recently.

Dear Editor,

First, I would like to say your support [readers] has been tremendous over the past several years! Keep saying and doing positive things for your community! It is so important right now.

I am so thrilled to have been asked to create more artwork in the village of Fort Langley. This is my home. I am always proud to say I am from here. The original mural I created in Gasoline Alley was a key project that launched my art career back in 2006. Jasmine Marjonivic is the person to thank for getting that whole thing sponsored by Cloverdale Paint in Langley that summer. I don’t forget that.

Since then I have moved on and have worked for multiple school districts, I have represented Canada in international art competitions. My work has appeared in film and television. I work with some of the most respected visual artists and curators in the country and internationally. I even do volunteer work with people with disabilities, and have even received recognition from a past governor general of Canada, and a past lieutenant governor of British Columbia.

My work is collected all over the world, and I have a solid following of people who stand behind me, through the tough times, and times we get to celebrate. This is another time for us to come together and celebrate.

My purpose is to bring happiness and pride to the people who view my work. If I am lucky, I get invited back to businesses or schools to either complete work, or to make new and improved works, which is great for making sustainable and long-lasting relationships. This project is no exception.

Congratulations, Jasmine and Cranberries Naturally! May your new location treat you well, and I hope the positive and encouraging words continue. Accept nothing less.

Brandon Gabriel (Kwələxwəlstən), Kwantlen First Nation, Fort Langley

