Pedestrians, cyclists, and pedestrians share the road at one of Langley’s busiest roundabouts, at 203rd Stree and 53rd Avenue.

LETTER: Fort Langley driver lobbies for roundabout signalling

ICBC rules call for drivers to signal when exiting roundabouts.

Dear Editor,

I moved back to Langley at the end of 2017 after several years away.

I was happy to find more roundabouts, including the one at 232nd and 56th Streets which I drive frequently on the way to and from work.

Being a child of a Kiwi or New Zealander, I am very familiar with roundabouts and learned all about them driving in NZ before they were popular in B.C.

The issue is they are not being used to their full potential.

Directly from ICBC:

“When you’re leaving the roundabout, signal a right turn just before you exit. That lets drivers waiting to enter the roundabout and pedestrians waiting to cross know your intentions.”

Which means a shorter wait, and a smoother and safer turn for everyone.

I think people aren’t doing it because they don’t know, not because they are being negligent.

Please signal when you are leaving roundabouts.

Jennica Rawstron, Fort Langley

Previous story
LETTER: Langley man chides BC Ferries for debit refusal

Just Posted

VIDEO: Vancouver fall to Seattle in Game 2 of the playoffs

Thunderbirds topple the Giants 4-1 in Langley, evening the Western Conference series one game each

VIDEO: Stolen Bentley seen driving wrong way in viral video has been recovered

Dash cam captured coupe nearly colliding with oncoming traffic

Langley-based runners selected to Team Canada mixed relay

Regan Yee and Lindsay Carson are members of Langley Mustangs

Jordan Owens memorial tournament continues

Players come from as far away as Washington State to take part in fundraiser

Langley Eagles soar at Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association playoffs

Atom A1 team crowned final four champs

Sparks fly as SUV speeds down wrong side of Highway 1 trying to flee RCMP

Captured on video, the vehicle headed westbound against oncoming traffic before crashing

Calgary captain has 3 points as Flames torch Canucks 3-1

Giordano leads way as Alberta side cracks 100-point plateau

1,300 cruise ship passengers rescued by helicopter amid storm off Norway’s coast

Rescue teams with helicopters and boats were sent to evacuate the cruise ship under extremely difficult circumstances

Province announces $18.6 million for B.C. Search and Rescue

The funding, spread over three years, to pay for operations, equipment, and training

Vancouver-bound transit bus involved in fatal crash near Seattle

One man was killed and a woman injured in crash with bus purchased by TransLink

Late-season wave of the flu makes its round in B.C.

BC Centre for Disease Control reported 50 per cent jump in flu cases in first weeks of March

VIDEO: Windy conditions cause fire on rural Surrey property to spread ‘quickly’

Department on scene for about four hours

Police investigating after body found in Maple Ridge park

Discovered early Friday near highway

Tofino’s housing crisis causing some to seek shelter at the local hospital

Tofino’s housing crisis is pushing the town’s ‘hidden homeless’ population into the forefront.

Most Read