LETTER: Fort Langley driver lobbies for roundabout signalling

Dear Editor,

I moved back to Langley at the end of 2017 after several years away.

I was happy to find more roundabouts, including the one at 232nd and 56th Streets which I drive frequently on the way to and from work.

Being a child of a Kiwi or New Zealander, I am very familiar with roundabouts and learned all about them driving in NZ before they were popular in B.C.

The issue is they are not being used to their full potential.

Directly from ICBC:

“When you’re leaving the roundabout, signal a right turn just before you exit. That lets drivers waiting to enter the roundabout and pedestrians waiting to cross know your intentions.”

Which means a shorter wait, and a smoother and safer turn for everyone.

I think people aren’t doing it because they don’t know, not because they are being negligent.

Please signal when you are leaving roundabouts.

Jennica Rawstron, Fort Langley