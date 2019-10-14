LETTER: Fort Langley festival reminds us to be thankful

Heartfelt thanks go out to event organizers

Several spectators from this year’s Cranberry Festival shared their thoughts on the event, including Jim Orlowski, who was paritcularly impressed by the “old dues” entertainin in front of Eighteen 27. (Jim Orlowski/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

Absolutely awesome Cranberry Festival 2019!

Thank you one and all for a wonderful Job – Meghan Neufeld , Joel Neufeld, and Sandy Dunkley.

Smiling faces everywhere I went, from one end of Fort Langley to the other.

Every year is so exciting, so much to be thankful for.

Shirley Sawatsky,

Langley Township

