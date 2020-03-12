LETTER: Freedom is not lawlessness

Dear Editor,

Why would any patriotic Canadian listen to the acid rhetoric of malcontents whose slogan is a traitorous #shutdownCanada?

I do not want my legacy to be one of disruption, destruction, and anarchy.

We live in a democratic society where the majority rules for the greater good of all.

We cannot allow a small radical group to dictate the course of Canada’s future.

If we do, then there is no future for Canada.

Freedom does not equal lawlessness.

We need to question the motives of those who would squelch the economic well-being of the beautiful people whose names they take in vain and hold up as unwilling symbols to disguise their true agenda.

We are privileged to live in this amazing country.

We need to rise up to defend Canada from anarchist, intimidation, and dictatorship.

It’s time to #takeCanadaback.

L. Los, Aldergrove

