LETTER: French monument more important than Langley shed

While I appreciate Mr. McGregor’s concerns around the government spending money at home versus on the Notre-Dame de Paris [McGregor Says: Build at home before oversees, Langley Advance Times, May 29 column], we stand with our French allies who lost one of their national symbols.

Notre-Dame is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and its loss is a huge tragedy. Canadians should be proud that our softwood lumber and steel have been to to be used to rebuild this significant icon.

Canadians have received much support from our own government after forest fires and floods. The federal government provided $2.5 million grant to Canadian Red Cross for flood recovery efforts, just this month.

In addition, when Fort MacMurray was engulfed in wildfires in 2016, our government matched all donations made to the Canadian Red Cross to help Fort MacMurray recover.

Regrettably, you will be unsuccessful in securing plywood for your shed from my office, but I am happy to join you at your roof-raising party with my hammer in one hand and one of your beers in the other!

John Aldag, MP, Cloverdale-Langley City

