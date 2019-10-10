LETTER: Friend of late Langley MP shocked at negative letter

Dear Editor,

I was appalled for several reasons at reading the letter from Ben Wiens published Oct. 4 [Figueroa tale telling, Langley Advance Times, Oct. 4].

I had the pleasure of knowing Mark Warawa for several years being a neighbour for the past two years. To infer that he was a politician who ” favoured only the really rich and powerful and willing to throw court orders, laws, morals , ethics and decency under the bus ” is absolutely ludicrous. A more decent man you could not hope to meet. To further infer that he could be “muzzled” is more ludicrous.

I also query that Mark would state that he could ” do nothing about almost anything as he was just a regular MP, who was powerless.” He dedicated his life to helping people, and I am sure there were instances where he could not satisfy everybody on every issue, but I can assure you he tried like hell to understand and help.

I also have to question the timing of Mr Wiens bringing this subject up, four years after the event. Is it just a coincidence that we are days away from an election?

Finally, I respect Mr Wiens democratic right to voice his opinions and your decision to publish same. However I feel that your decision to publish his letter with a picture of Mark Warawa was in extremely poor taste and hurtful to his family whom I am sure you know has recently had to deal with his passing.​

S. Morden, Langley Township