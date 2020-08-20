LETTER: Friendly Canadians, eh?

Are you proud to be a Canadian, and moreover proud to be a friendly Canadian? (Black Press Media files)

Langleyites, do you consider yourselves kind and understanding people?

Dear Editor,

On the weekend, my wife and I (both seniors) rented a vehicle to go on a three-day vacation to the Okanagan.

We rented from the least expensive car rental office that we could find, as we are not wealthy seniors.

All the cars from this rental office had Alberta licence plates, as that is where the company is based.

We travelled to the Okanagan and back and had a wonderful vacation.

Before we returned the rental vehicle, my wife took the vehicle to the drugstore in Brookswood.

When my wife got out of the vehicle, an older man approached her in an intimidating manner and said “why don’t you go back where you came from.”

My wife was shocked, and replied that she lives in Brookswood and has for the past 20 years.

She told him that she had a rental vehicle and pointed to the fleet sticker on the licencse plate.

He was having none of that and continued to verbally abuse her.

She got in the vehicle and came home quite upset.

Not only was this man not friendly, he was not friendly to a fellow Canadian.

Maybe he was not Canadian.

I would like to ask everyone, when you hear people talk about “Friendly Canadians,” do you consider yourself to be one of those, friendly Canadians?

Don McDonald, Langley

.

