The Langley Advance Times wouldn’t get to our readers without carriers. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Friendly Langley Advance Times carrier changed our minds on community newspaper

A Brookswood resident wants to let her carrier know that her work is noticed and appreciated

Dear Editor,

I would like to acknowledge my local carrier, Lisa, for her friendly service.

I must admit that at my last home I did not accept the local paper. But when we moved to this home, we met Lisa and she was so friendly, we started to keep the paper and read it.

She knows our names and the names of our dogs and always takes the time to say’ ‘hi or visit for a few minutes.

We completed a major renovation over the past yearm, and there were times where it was muddy and difficult to reach out door… but Lisa always delivered.

Tracy Vokins, Brookswood

