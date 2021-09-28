LETTER: Get SkyTrain built already, Surrey man says

With no tunnels and bridges required, this line should be the easiest to build, writer argues

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday, July 9, 2021, that the federal government will give $1.3 billion for the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain expansion project to get it from King George Station to Langley. (Kedo Zake/Black Press Media file photo)

Dear Editor,

The newly announced delay to our Surrey to Langley Line is not going over well in my Fleetwood neighbourhood. My friends and neighbours are furious with TransLink, and the provincial and federal governments. This announcement came one day after the federal election.

The delay will add to the cost, as you know well. It is now up to you to take control of this project, and get it done on time and on budget. A 2028 completion date is absurd. How many elections away is that?

The City of Surrey is ready to go. Fraser Highway is being widened as I send you this message. This is not the first time a SkyTrain Line has been built. This is not new technology. There are no tunnels to dig and no bridges to build. It’s time to get it done.

Please don’t use COVID-19 as an excuse or the federal funding is not in place. Did anyone on the TransLink board, Mayor’s Council or SkyTrain planners have their salary withheld, suspended or denied because of COVID-19? Did the feds say the money is not available? I don’t think so.

As I said, it’s time to get it done!

Brian Hynes, Surrey

.

