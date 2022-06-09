LETTER: Getting too costly to be Canadian

Dear Editor,
Letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,
The cost of being Canadian in Canada: Tourism is a thing of the past – that’s local and foreign – and that includes family outings.
The economy is headed for a depression unless this government gets the housing costs (including rentals), food, and transportation under control.
The world market economy is destroying the well-being of this country, and if this government doesn’t step in soon there won’t be a way out of what’s coming next.
Cran Campbell, Langley City
