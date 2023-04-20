LETTER: Giant metal spider inspires Langley poet

Phobia
an aluminum arachnid
crawls along the wall
it really creeps some people out
while some don’t mind at all
and even fail to notice it
while walking to the mall
it’s hiding underneath a bridge
suspended by a chain
looking like it waits to catch
some nearby passing train
I know there was a reason
the artist put it there
where people sleep
and rodents creep
through garbage everywhere
Council wants to take it down
they wish it would just end
Anansi spins ghost stories though
and fear soon finds a friend
(Poem about the giant metal spider sculpture installed under the Victoria Drive Bridge in Vancouver. The piece is called Phobia 2023 Time to face our fears)
Gail Hamilton-Froese, Langley
