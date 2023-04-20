LETTER: Giant metal spider inspires Langley poet

Sculpture entitled Phobia 2023 Time to face our fears was installed under a bridge

Phobia

an aluminum arachnid

crawls along the wall

it really creeps some people out

while some don’t mind at all

and even fail to notice it

while walking to the mall

it’s hiding underneath a bridge

suspended by a chain

looking like it waits to catch

some nearby passing train

I know there was a reason

the artist put it there

where people sleep

and rodents creep

through garbage everywhere

Council wants to take it down

they wish it would just end

Anansi spins ghost stories though

and fear soon finds a friend

(Poem about the giant metal spider sculpture installed under the Victoria Drive Bridge in Vancouver. The piece is called Phobia 2023 Time to face our fears)

Gail Hamilton-Froese, Langley

.

• READ MORE: Witness Blanket for National Truth and Reconciliation viewable online

• READ MORE: Colourful umbrellas used as art installation in Langley City

.

Letter to the Editor