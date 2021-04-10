LETTER: Glaciers disappearing faster than in previous decades, Langley student writes

Grade 7 students at Gordon Greenwood Elementary were tasked with writing about climate change.

Gordon Greenwood Elementary Grade 7 students were assigned to write about climate change. The Langley Advance Times is pleased to present a selection of their writings. (Allie/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Gordon Greenwood Elementary Grade 7 students were assigned to write about climate change. The Langley Advance Times is pleased to present a selection of their writings. (Allie/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Presented are a selection of their writings online and in print.

Dear Editor,

Earth’s ice is melting faster today than in the mid-1990s, new research suggests, as the climate crisis nudges global temperatures ever higher.

In the past 30 years, the melting of the earth’s ice has increased 57 per cent – from an annual loss of close to 800 billion metric tonnes of ice in the mid-1990s to around 1.2 trillion tonnes annually, according to a new study, published today in the journal The Cryosphere.

Researchers estimate that in the past 30 years, close to 28 trillion metric tonnes of ice have melted away from the world’s sea ice, ice sheets, and glaciers. “It was a surprise to see such a large increase in just 30 years,” said co-author Thomas Slater, a glaciologist at Leeds University in the United Kingdom, reported Reuters.

Ice loss is relatively clear to those people depending on mountain glaciers for drinking water, or active sea ice to protect coastal homes from storms, but the melting of the world’s ice in far-flung places has grabbed the attention of researchers.

In Alaska, people are “keenly aware” of glacial ice loss, said geologist Gabriel Wolken with the Alaska Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys. “You can see the changes with the human eye.”

The authors believe the study may be the first truly comprehensive report that takes into account both the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets, Arctic and Antarctic sea ice, and mountain glaciers around the globe.

Between 1994 and 2017 the world’s glaciers especially in high-mountain regions shed about 6 trillion tonnes in mass.

Between 1994 and 2017, the world’s glaciers, especially in high-mountain regions, shed about 6.5 trillion tonnes in mass.

The British scientists used a variety of resources to come to their conclusions, including satellite measurements from 1994 to 2017, computer modeling and ground measurements, and on-site observations. The findings show that ice is steadily disappearing across much of the world, and a majority of the losses are driven by climate change.

The earth has over 215 thousand glaciers worldwide, according to a 2017 report from the Randolph Glacier Inventory. Glacier retreat has accounted for 21 per cent of global sea-level rise between 1993 and 2017, write the authors.

Sea ice typically covers polar regions, although its thickness and extent vary seasonally. However, the loss of sea ice due to long-term changes in earth’s climate was reported in a study this past September by scientists at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks.

According to the new study, “Sea ice plays a key role in the freshwater and energy budgets of the polar regions, impacts the marine ecosystem, and regulates the absorption of solar radiation in summer. Furthermore, sea ice loss could influence oceanic and atmospheric circulation and affect weather patterns in the mid-latitudes.”

The bottom line? The researchers note that “there can be little doubt that the vast majority of Earth’s ice loss is a direct consequence of climate warming.”

Allie K., Grade 7, Gordon Greenwood Elementary

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EducationLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Langley letter writer says sad news reflects society after months of COVID

Just Posted

.
LETTER: People must change their actions to slow global warming, Langley student writes

Grade 7 students at Gordon Greenwood Elementary were tasked with writing about climate change.

.
LETTER: Glaciers disappearing faster than in previous decades, Langley student writes

Grade 7 students at Gordon Greenwood Elementary were tasked with writing about climate change.

Prince Philip and then Princess Elizabeth – then married only four years and heir to the throne – waved to thousands who gathered in Fort Langley in Oct. 26, 1951 to see the royal couple. (Langley Centennial Museum archives/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langleyites bid adieu to Prince Philip

Local historians and the Trinity Western University president share thoughts and memories

President of the West Coast Fine Arts Show, Brian Croft, said pandemic restrictions necessitated a shift to an entirely online event this year, running until April 30. (File photo)
The West Fine Art Show shifts to an online-only event amid tighter health orders

Website version retains the flavour of the annual live exhibition

Keith Gibson of Preston GM with a Chevrolet Bolt. Electric cars made up almost 10 per cent of new light vehicle sales in B.C. last year, the government says. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
More electric cars, charging stations coming to Langley

Car dealers and local governments are prepping for an EV future

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
1,262 more COVID-19 infections in B.C. Friday, 9,574 active cases

Province’s mass vaccination reaches one million people

Librarian Katie Burns with the Fraser Valley Regional Libraries poses for a photo in Chilliwack on June 18, 2019. Monday, April 12, 2021 is Library Workers’ Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 11 to 17

Library Workers Day, That Sucks! Day, and Wear Your Pyjamas to Work Day are all coming up this week

Saanich Fire Department on the scene after a car crashed into the Walmart in Uptown. (Photo courtesy Dan Wood)
Firefighters free workers trapped in freezer, after senior plows car through B.C. Walmart wall

Driver rammed through wall, 20 feet into Saanich store

British Columbia Attorney General David Eby. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Attorney General covers housing, homelessness and justice reform in Surrey Zoom

‘I think it would be really great to hold some sessions in Surrey,’ Eby says of legislative assembly

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(File photo)
Youths confront man seen masturbating while walking his dog

Police say it happened Thursday (April 8) on walking path in Surrey

Robinson Russ, 37, was fatally stabbed on April 4, according to a statement from police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver police name victim following city’s fourth homicide of 2021

Robinson Russ, 37, was fatally stabbed Sunday in the Downtown Eastside

Sunset Manor, an assisted living facility in Chilliwack owned by the Netherlands Reformed Congregation of Chilliwack, pictured here in October 2020, had its third COVID-19 outbreak declared on April 9, 2021. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
3rd COVID outbreak at care home run by Chilliwack church known for opposing vaccinations

30-bed Sunset Manor owned and operated by Netherlands Reformed Congregation of Chilliwack

A man wears a face mask past the emergency department of the Vancouver General Hospital. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Calls for stricter action in B.C. as COVID-19 variants projected to climb

Jens von Bergmann says the province has taken a ‘wait and see’ approach when early action is needed

Most Read