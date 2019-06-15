LETTER: Government had options in Khadr case

Apology needed for war victim’s family

Dear Editor,

Election fever must be going on.

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag and his government could have sent the Omar Khadr matter to the courts [Courts ordered pay for Conservative failure, Langley Advance Times, June 5 Letters].

But now they gave a known person who killed people in the war and left family hurt and broken.

Khadr was paid $10.5 million, and not a dime to the family.

It’s time to get the facts straight and remember the government had a option. He needed to apologize to that family and settle the outstanding law suit.

Ron Lindsay, Langley

