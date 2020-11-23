LETTER: Governments need to do more to aid businesses during COVID

Consumers need to realize the economic impact that buying online has on struggling local companies

Dear Editor,

Businesses that survived the pandemic, so far, are now at risk of permanently closing if governments don’t do more to help them stay afloat in the second wave.

Facing a drastic reduction in income, some businesses and restaurants nationwide have been forced to file for bankruptcy or shut down.

Everytime there is a lockdown, and governments pay for people to stay home, our economy falls apart.

Canadians now do 10 per cent of their spending online during [the] pandemic, which has doubled and has hurt businesses.

The pandemic, however long it lasts, will keep hurting businesses.

Dean Clark, Langley

