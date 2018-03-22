LETTER: Grateful for any support on interim tree protection bylaw for Langley

Letter writer Brian Cameron tries clarifying his stance on ALR and trees after councillor’s letter.

Dear Editor (and Langley Township Councillor Charlie Fox),

Your response to what you refer to as myself and others was well written and lays out hurdles that must be overcome. [LETTER: Coun. Fox replies to ‘tree protection’ critics, March 21, Langley Advance]

Sadly it is also misleading and inaccurate.

Here is a quote from your response letter: “Firstly, despite Mr. Cameron’s and several community members’ thoughts to the contrary, the Township is a ‘regulated’ community, one of four in the province, as it pertains to decisions regarding issues on ALR land.”

And here are quotes from my original letter: “It’s time to stop putting up roadblocks of being in a ‘regulated’ community or of stating that previous councils have ‘tried and failed’.”

“Where there is a will there is a way.”

“All areas not in the ALR need to be protected now.”

“Research and find a way to prevent ALR lands from being exploited and clear cut for uses and plans other than farming.”

As you can see, there is absolutely no mention of contrary thoughts regarding Langley Township being or not being a ‘regulated’ community. I mention roadblocks because ‘regulated’ or not, this should not delay working on a Township wide bylaw.

It is also very clear that I specifically separate lands not in the ALR and state that they need protection now.

The final point of clarity is that my only reference to ALR lands is that I suggest a concerted effort to prevent inappropriate tree removal from ALR lands.

One final quote from your response letter: “In the meantime an interim tree protection may be the option of choice and there is a notice of motion to that effect for the April 9 council meeting.”

Hallelujah!

Does this mean acknowledgment of tree protection – by any means, even interim – is seen as vital for the entire Township?

Can we count on you to support and champion this interim bylaw?

Wouldn’t it nice to be finally moving forward? I look forward to April 9.

Brian Cameron, Langley