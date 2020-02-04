Send your letters to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.

LETTER: Grateful for lift around Langley’s flood water

A Coquitlam cyclist found himself surrounded by water after Friday’s heavy rains

Dear Editor,

I want to express my thanks from getting a ride through flooded roads on Saturday.

My weekly leisure ride had me bike along Allard Crescent and then head west along 102B Avenue.

102B Avenue was flooded and I was not prepared to go through water that deep.

So, I figured on taking a detour on 216th Street, but it was flooded, too.

I saw a man standing on the roadside and asked me if I could use a ride.

I accepted his offer and learned from him 216th Street was flooded out in two places.

After I got off and thanked him for the ride, he headed north on 216th Street, and I headed south and eventually made it across Golden Ears Bridge.

Vincent Lizee, Coquitlam

