LETTER: Grateful for the kindness of Fort Langley person

‘It is so heartwarming to know that there are still wonderful people in this world’ - victim of theft

Dear Editor,

I just want to send out a huge thank you to a resident of Fort Langley.

I had all my credit cards and driver’s licence stolen from the trunk of my car in Crescent Beach on March 31.

I had gone for a coffee and walk and didn’t notice until the following day.

There were already almost $1,000 in charges on my various cards.

As these are tough times I was extremely upset.

My driver’s licence, especially, as this is my identification and health card.

A very kind person found my driver’s licence in an alley behind Billy Brown Road [in Fort Langley] and mailed it back to me with a card but no name.

I was beyond happy and relieved.

It is so heartwarming to know that there are still wonderful people in this world.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart!

Judi Gray, South Surrey

