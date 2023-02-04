Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Green group encourages Langley residents to use electric appliances

Household gas appliances are a significant source of greenhouse gas, letter writer says

Dear Editor,

We at Fraser Valley Climate Action are writing to encourage your readers to consider replacing their gas hot water tanks and furnaces with electric heat pumps. This small change can make a big impact on reducing pollution and fighting climate change.

Gas hot water tanks and furnaces are a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions. They release carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere, which contribute to global warming and climate change. Electric heat pumps, on the other hand, are a clean and efficient alternative. They use electricity to heat and cool your home, and do not emit any pollutants.

In addition to being environmentally friendly, electric heat pumps are also comparable in operating costs. Plus, with BC electricity being 97 per cent renewable, we can take comfort in using more sustainable energy.

We understand that replacing gas appliances with electric heat pumps may seem like a big undertaking, but many of your readers are already considering replacing their furnace or hot water tank in the next few years. We’d like them to pledge to make their next appliance an electric heat pump model. Plus the federal and provincial governments are offering rebates of up to $11,000 for making the switch. There are many certified contractors who can help with the installation process.

We hope that your readers will consider making the switch to electric heat pumps. It is a practical change that can make a big impact on reducing pollution and fighting climate change. We’re all in this together, and for some people, this will make a big change for the better.

Greg McKone for Fraser Valley Climate Action, Abbotsford

Pop-up banner image