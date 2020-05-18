LETTER: Gun ban not the answer

Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

Dear Editor,

Banning assault rifles is good.

But the disrespect that Justin Trudeau showed for law-abiding gun owners is amazing.

Media coverage broke that weekend that revealed that there are more bans coming.

The facts remain, none of these Liberal policies will do anything to stop gun smuggling at the border, or keep guns out of the hands of criminals.

Punishing law-abiding gun owners is not the answer.

Dean Clark, Langley

