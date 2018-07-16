LETTER: Hat obnoxious, manager not bigoted

One Langley Advance letter writer takes exception to another’s comments about an MAGA hat incident.

Dear Editor:

I must take exception to Roland Seguin’s letter [MAGA hat incident hurt B.C. tourism, July 2, Langley Advance].

Management should have the right to refuse service to anyone, or anything that is deemed offensive.

That disgusting Trump hat, in my opinion, is certainly most offensive!

Bigoted manager, hardly!

May I draw a parallel to what happened three weeks ago in Virginia. The very obnoxious, in my opinion, Sarah Sanders, who is Trump’s press secretary, was denied service in a restaurant.

There was some hassle raised, then life went on.

No one was fired, as the owner said, we have the right to refuse service when we deem it necessary.

It’s a free country, after all. Is it not?

Jack McEwen, Langley