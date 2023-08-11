Candle light memorial was set up in downtown Langley City after the spree shooting which left two people dead, two injured, and the shooter Jordan Goggin fatally shot by police last year on July 25. (Langley Advance Times file)
LETTER: Haunting poem marks Langley’s mass shooting anniversary
‘How dare you stalk us… deciding that too weak to fight we really do not have the right to be here’
July 25, 2022
Who
issued the permission slip
to put the weapon in your grip
that took our lives today
How
dare you
stalk us in the night
deciding that too weak to fight
we really do not have the right
to be here anyway
What
promise of some tarnished star
and honour fed your choice
When
you attacked
for what we lacked
gave death the final voice
and now you join us
in this place
Where
spirits walk the empty space
of homeless dissolution
together at the bitter end
a toxic blend
of foe and friend
in endless revolution
-Gaile Hamilton-Froese, Langley
Letter to the EditorMass shootings
