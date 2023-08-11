Candle light memorial was set up in downtown Langley City after the spree shooting which left two people dead, two injured, and the shooter Jordan Goggin fatally shot by police last year on July 25. (Langley Advance Times file)

LETTER: Haunting poem marks Langley’s mass shooting anniversary

How dare you stalk usdeciding that too weak to fight we really do not have the right to be here’

July 25, 2022

Who

issued the permission slip

to put the weapon in your grip

that took our lives today

How

dare you

stalk us in the night

deciding that too weak to fight

we really do not have the right

to be here anyway

What

promise of some tarnished star

and honour fed your choice

When

you attacked

for what we lacked

gave death the final voice

and now you join us

in this place

Where

spirits walk the empty space

of homeless dissolution

together at the bitter end

a toxic blend

of foe and friend

in endless revolution

-Gaile Hamilton-Froese, Langley

.

.

