LETTER: Health care crackdown overdue

For too long private clinics have taken advantage of patients, says one Langley Advance reader.

Dear Editor,

I support public health care and the B.C. government’s crackdown on private clinics and unlawful private fees in order to protect patients.

C. Strickland, Langley

