LETTER: Health care crackdown overdue

Dear Editor,
I support public health care and the B.C. government’s crackdown on private clinics and unlawful private fees in order to protect patients.
C. Strickland, Langley
For too long private clinics have taken advantage of patients, says one Langley Advance reader.
Dear Editor,
I support public health care and the B.C. government’s crackdown on private clinics and unlawful private fees in order to protect patients.
C. Strickland, Langley
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.
Jay Chalkman applauds ‘crackdown’ on private clinics and ‘unlawful’ billing.
Team Tardi is on their way to Calgary later this month for the Grand Slam.
Team BC, headed up by Craig Lepine, vie for gold at the Cloverdale Curling Club at 2 p.m.
Spartan Jarrett Fontaine is from Humboldt and is a former Bronco player
Danny Stebeck ‘can’t imagine’ if the call had come that his Vancouver Giants players were hurt
The vigil took place Sunday night at the Broncos home arena in central Saskatchewan
The hearings have lasted all week in Richmond
15 people died in the Saskatchewan highway crash
15 were killed when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos was hit by a semi Friday
14 others were injured in horrific Saskatchewan crash
Fundraiser set up for Penticton family to help with expenses related to transporting their son
Edmonton beats Vancouver 3-2 in final game for Canucks legends
Why bag bans may actually make things worse
Jay Chalkman applauds ‘crackdown’ on private clinics and ‘unlawful’ billing.
For too long private clinics have taken advantage of patients, says one Langley Advance reader.