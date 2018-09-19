LETTER: Heartwarming honesty so very much appreciated

A Langley woman who attended the RCMP Musical Ride hopes a kind man reads her letter of thanks.

Dear Editor,

I would like to take this opportunity to let the public know that there are still lots of honest, kind people in this city.

Friday night we attended the RCMP Musical Ride at Thunderbird Show Park, and upon leaving I set my purse and bag down on the grass to help my husband get in the car.

Unfortunately, I drove away and left these on the ground.

I missed it when we arrived home, and we rushed back.

Fortunately, some “older gentleman” had picked it up and turned it in.

He did not leave his name, but I hope he reads your newspaper and knows that I am very grateful and want to thank him from the bottom of my heart.

It is so heartwarming to know that good, honest people are out there.

Heather Cowie, Langley

P.S. Great show!

